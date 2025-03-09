A snap election can be called at any time once the new leader of the Liberal party is appointed today, March 9, 2025.

It is important that you are prepared and have taken the time to review each Party’s platforms (scroll down) and then choose the Party and candidate that best aligns with your core values. It is also important to tune into the debates to hear the position of each leader on critical issues such as the economy, housing, immigration, euthanasia, abortion, foreign interference and protecting our freedoms and democracy.

