I had asked my friend how America could help, and he said that the best way would be to provide access to communication so that the Persians could contact one another in secrecy. The Green Revolution failed because it did not receive any aid from the Obama administration to provide the necessary access to internet resources to ensure reliable communication with Persians dissidents.

I thought of my Iranian friend's call for communication a few days ago when Elon Musk proudly announced that Iran now has Starlink satellite service impervious to interruption by the mullah regime. One can only hope and pray.

