Everything that Donald Trump had to overcome to win back the Presidency shows the lengths that these people will go to not only destroy him but destroy America. He was shot. He was impeached twice. He was indicted 94 times. They tried to bankrupt him. They raided his home. They censored him. They spied on him. They tried to send him to jail for the rest of his life. They rigged elections. They sent his associates to prison. They jailed his supporters. All the same factions that have come to destroy him are the same ones who are trying to destroy America.

