With McGill encampment over, pro-Palestinian activists plan Thursday protest
“For two and a half months, the danger associated with the encampment has been steadily escalating. “Last week, Montreal fire services again tried to access the site to inspect it and were denied twice. “On July 5, a security guard was assaulted and the campus was again vandalized, with windows in multiple buildings broken. “Given the escalations, the university engaged a firm to investigate the activities in the encampment.