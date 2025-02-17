As with the Zimmerman case, local authorities ruled the homicide justifiable, citing in this case

Georgia’s citizen arrest law. On May 7, 2020, within 36 hours of taking over the case, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation swooped down on the McMichaels’ home. With some 20 heavily armed officers backing him, and several news crews capturing his every move, GBI Agent Richard Dial arrested Greg and Travis and led them away in handcuffs while Travis’s 3-year-old son looked on in horror.

Although both men were veterans with unblemished records, each was charged with felony murder and denied bond. The one advantage George Zimmerman had is that Black Lives Matter did not exist until the day after his July 2013 acquittal.

