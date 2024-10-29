The Democrats have done women no favors by pushing the candidacies of Hillary Clinton and Kamala Harris. Neither has the necessary disposition for holding the highest office in the land. Both are rash and unwise. They are selfish and unjust. They are intemperate and vengeful. They are self-conscious and uncertain. They are unkind, impatient, and self-serving. They exude no faith in God, inspire no hope in others, and display no courage. They are weak in mind and soul and encourage such weakness in others. They are unfit to lead. They are not remarkable women.

Read more >