The death of Yahya Sinwar marks a pivotal moment in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, raising questions about the effectiveness of ceasefire strategies. Why it matters: Sinwar’s removal disrupts Hamas’s leadership and highlights the limitations of ceasefires that militant groups exploit to regroup. The bottom line: Ending organizations like Hamas requires more than leader elimination; it involves convincing militants that their war goals are unattainable, leading them to consider disarmament.

Read more >