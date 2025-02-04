Diversity is integral to achieving FAA’s mission of ensuring safe and efficient travel across our nation and beyond,” the page read. Part of this included hiring those with “targeted disabilities”: “Targeted disabilities are those disabilities that the Federal government, as a matter of policy, has identified for special emphasis in recruitment and hiring. They include hearing, vision, missing extremities, partial paralysis, complete paralysis, epilepsy, severe intellectual disability, psychiatric disability and dwarfism

That the FAA pushed DEI even in 2019 underlines how Trump couldn’t drain the swamp as effectively as he’d intended. (In fairness, he was attacked mercilessly and stymied by the Deep State.) It also illustrates why he’s now, once bitten and twice aggressive, actuating his agenda with a vigor enraging his opponents. And these are people who, tragically, are also opponents of sanity.

