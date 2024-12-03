YouTube blocks promotion of video ‘Why Canada Must Support Israel,’ claiming it ‘incites hatred’
The film ‘Why Canada Must Support Israel’ does not promote hatred or incitement. It offers anyone, including Muslims, the opportunity to agree with it or refute it. Muslim groups in Canada, the US and elsewhere often take part in dialogue sessions; why shut down genuine discussion in this instance? The answer is obvious. For those who are offended by the film, the question is: why not disprove it in “diversity and dialogue” sessions?
Google and Youtube are corrupt, they should be ashamed of themselves.