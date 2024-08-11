It’s hard to believe, but U.K. police officers are actually visiting homes and arresting people for “Facebook Crimes.” The “offenders” aren’t trafficking in drugs, weapons, or human chattel. They are accused of sending online messages — often humorous in nature — that criticize their country’s dangerous illegal immigration problem. Native Brits are upset that foreign nationals are committing crimes, and domestic police officers are using their resources to incarcerate citizens for voicing their concerns. Violent crime is okay, but denouncing violent crime is not. How surreal is that?

Maybe it’s just the molṑn labé American in me, but shouldn’t a prime minister and his lead prosecutors care more about punishing the people who murder children than punishing the people who wish to protect children from murder? Here’s a thought: what if the leader of the U.K. promised to create a “standing army” of police officers to hunt down pedophiles and child murderers? Does that not seem like a reasonable public policy? If not, why should parents ever believe that their children are safe with Reichsführer Starmer in charge?

