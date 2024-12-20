The general sentiment among the Canadian punditry is that it is time for Trudeau to resign. The legacy press and the CBC, both generously subsidized by Trudeau, have reluctantly read the writing on the wall. The conservative and politically neutral media are less forgiving, ardently reading the riot act. It seems everyone but Trudeau knows his time is up, especially after the knockout blow delivered by Freeland. Nonetheless, the consensus is that Trudeau will defy his critics and hang on until the federal election slated for Oct. 20, 2025.

If Trudeau manages to cling to power, which, as I’ve argued, is in the current situation a lesser disadvantage, one thing is certain, especially if her nibs is the Liberal standard-bearer come the election. Before we go to the polls again, we should examine the skeletons in Chrystia Freeland’s closet.

