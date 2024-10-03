ACT! For Canada
Call to Action: Say NO to Bill C-63, sign e-petition 5160
Free speech is under attack.
15 hrs ago
•
Is this the death rattle of Iranian tyranny?
As we grapple with the seriousness of what Iran did, with the criminality of its onslaught, it is important to clock Iran’s weaknesses, too.
16 hrs ago
•
Make America America Again
Does anybody recognize America anymore?
18 hrs ago
•
Israel was right to ignore the West
There are sources in the Jewish tradition that warn against exultation at the downfall of one’s enemies.
20 hrs ago
•
Israel’s Iron Prime Minister
At home, the left sees him as cynical, conniving and corrupt; while the right sees him as tired, weak and unambitious.
20 hrs ago
•
Speak up while you can, the Trudeau Liberals won't let you do it for long
Most people have no idea that the Trudeau Liberals are actively weaponizing the legal system against free speech and using the techniques already used…
Oct 2
•
Israel Defends Itself—and May Save Western Civilization
How will we ever repay the debt we owe Israel?
Oct 2
•
The 2022 Truckers Freedom Convoy
Were you there?
Oct 2
•
September 2024
ACT! For Canada Newsletter - September 27, 2024
“Liberty not only means that the individual has both the opportunity and the burden of choice; it also means that he must bear the consequences of his…
Sep 28
•
UN Pushes for Global Control With New Pact: Digital IDs, Censorship, and Surveillance at the Core
Those who pushed for the document to be adopted, both among politicians and the media, say it is the most significant of its kind in decades, and a…
Sep 25
•
Speaking Engagements: Strategies and Campaigns to Mobilize Canadians with Tanya Gaw, founder of Action4Canada – October 6-12th
We are pleased to announce that Tanya Gaw is heading to Ontario for a number of speaking engagements and special events beginning on October 6th through…
Sep 25
•
How Toronto teachers make students walk the Palestine talk
Fire them all.
Sep 24
•
